CS pitches for making J&K a model in green initiatives

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday pitched for making Jammu and Kashmir a model in green initiatives.
Chairing the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on capacity building of J&K Forests and other departments being conducted under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation (REDD+) action for Jammu and Kashmir, he said that J&K would emerge as a model in the environmental sector within a year.
Mehta called for making sustained efforts in “greening” of J&K and suggested that experts find cost-effective methods to achieve the goal.
The REDD+ mechanism of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) aims to provide a financial incentive for forestry-based climate change mitigation activities like reducing carbon emissions from forest degradation and increasing carbon stock through conservation, sustainable management of forests, and enhancement of forest carbon stocks.
The chief secretary also called for funding such initiatives by the convergence of funds.
He expressed happiness to note that as per the Government of India Report, 2021, J&K had the highest carbon stock per unit area which was indicative of maximum biomass and good soils in forests of J&K.
Mehta said that with 42 types of forests, J&K holds the most diverse forests in the country and had every reason to be a model as far as REDD-plus was concerned.
He expressed satisfaction that the Forest Department with the mandate of afforestation and conservation of forests was now actively involving grassroots level institutions like village Panchayats and Biodiversity Management Committees.
The chief secretary expressed concern over species extinction and the rate of biodiversity loss.
Commissioner Secretary Forests Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma hailed the initiatives like installation of solar power units and the introduction of electric buses in J&K.