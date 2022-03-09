CS pitches for making J&K a model in green initiatives

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday pitched for making Jammu and Kashmir a model in green initiatives.

Chairing the inaugural session of a two-day workshop on capacity building of J&K Forests and other departments being conducted under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation (REDD+) action for Jammu and Kashmir, he said that J&K would emerge as a model in the environmental sector within a year.

Mehta called for making sustained efforts in “greening” of J&K and suggested that experts find cost-effective methods to achieve the goal.