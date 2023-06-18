CS releases rankings of blocks under ABDP

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today released the second edition rankings of blocks under Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP).
According to an official press release, the remote blocks of Keller (Shopian), DK Marg (Kulgam), Manzgam (Kulgam) and Kashtigarh (Doda) have found place among the first 10 Aspirational Blocks.
Earlier the Chief Secretary has also released first ever Panchayat rankings along with third edition of District Good Governance Index for the UT thereby providing the whole framework to assess the developmental standards right from Panchayat up to District level.
Dr Mehta complimented all the concerned officers whose contributions had got fructified into better rankings of their areas.
He said that these rankings also point out those areas where more focus needs to be laid.
He enjoined upon the officers posted in these areas to gear up with renewed energy and come up as achievers next time.
He highlighted that these rankings tell outcomes of “our endeavours till now and the way forward from here.” He exuded hope that in the years ahead with such planning process at our back, most of our problems would find resolution smoothly.