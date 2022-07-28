CS reviews adoption , implementation of iGOT Karmayogi in J&K

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today convened a meeting to review the adoption and implementation of iGOT Karmayogi in J&K. The meeting was on National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (Mission Karmayogi) which is being complemented by Integrated Government Online Platform popularly known as iGOT Karmayyogi.

The Chief Secretary took a detailed review of all the components of Mission Karmayogi including Competency lead Capacity Building, Accountability and transparency through objective evaluations, effective public delivery system, Policies conducive to economic growth and citizen centricity.

Mehta also took a note of UT specific strategies to adopt and implement the Mission Karmayogi through a shift from Rule to Role based governance, a credible and autonomous institutional framework, a digital platform offering services around learning and career management, effective and efficient e-Human Resource Management (eHRM). The Chief Secretary was informed about the completion of eHRM within a period of two months which will completely shift the manual management of Human Resource into Digital Management.