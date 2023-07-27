CS reviews arrangements for Independence-Day

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a high-level meeting of senior civil and security officers to review the final arrangements for the Independence Day 2023 at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, RK Goyal; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; Administrative Secretaries of all Departments, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir/Jammu, ADGP Jammu/Kashmir, Director Information J&K, HoDs of various Departments, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of all districts, senior officers of Army, CRPF and other security agencies as well as other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on various aspects of the event, including security measures, traffic management, cultural programs, flag hoisting ceremonies, public engagements and other related arrangements.

Addressing the officers, Dr. Mehta remarked that Independence Day of any nation holds immense significance for its citizens. He observed that the day symbolizes the spirit of freedom and unity and therefore grand celebrations right from Panchayat level should be held with due fervour to mark this grand occasion. He emphasised on the need for meticulous planning and coordination to ensure a seamless and befitting celebration, showcasing the nation’s pride and achievements.

While reviewing the preparedness of the main event to be held at Sher-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, the Chief Secretary directed the concerned officers to ensure fool proof security in-and-around the main venue. He directed the traffic department to identify space for proper parking of vehicles with due adherence to protocol near the venue.