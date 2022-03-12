CS reviews developmental works in district Samba

Samba: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting to review functioning of the district administration, Samba, where he batted for stepping up execution of works, increased skilling of uneducated youth and development of aspiritual tourism circuit in the district for creating livelihood opportunities for the people.

The Chief Secretary said there has been a paradigm shift in the execution of the developmental schemes following introduction of a rule based financial order in UT.

Dr Mehta informed that nowhere is it more evident than in the number of works likely to completed during the year,

He said around 50000 works are likely to be completed during this fiscal year.