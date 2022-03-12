CS reviews developmental works in district Samba

Samba: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting to review functioning of the district administration, Samba, where he batted for stepping up execution of works, increased skilling of uneducated youth and development of aspiritual tourism circuit in the district for creating livelihood opportunities for the people.
The Chief Secretary said there has been a paradigm shift in the execution of the developmental schemes following introduction of a rule based financial order in UT.
Dr Mehta informed that nowhere is it more evident than in the number of works likely to completed during the year,
He said around 50000 works are likely to be completed during this fiscal year.
He said, “the district administration is expected to complete 1500 works during the year, which is nearly 30 times the previous best performance shown by the district during the last five years.”
Dr Mehta hailed the efforts of the district administration, saying that the district officers deserve the appreciation for their efforts.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Anuradha Gupta, while giving a detailed overview of the physical and financial achievements of the various sectors informed that although 998 projects have been completed under district capex so far during the current financial year,1500 works will be completed by the time the financial year draws to a close.
Anuradha said 112 schemes have been identified under Jal Jeevan Mission, out of which83 schemes have been contracted out and work on 53 is underway.
She said all schools, anganwadi centres and hospitals in the district have been provided with water facility. It was further informed that all habitations have been connected with fair weather roads although some roads remain to be blacktopped.
CE, PDD informed that the situation on peak power demand and peak power availability in the district remains largely under control except in Ramgarh sector, which is being addressed. DC, Samba said that several mega projects are being executed in the district including AIIMS and Ring Road and their execution is continuing apace and is expected to be completed within timelines.
She said social security schemes have been largely saturated in the district and performance under self employment schemes have vastly improved since the last review.
Anuradha said the process of mapping/profiling of uneducated youth in the district is presently underway and once it is completed it will help better match their requirements with the employment opportunities on offer in the private sector.
She also gave details of other ongoing projects including commissioning of 160 MVA grid station, 5 Common Effluent Treatment Plants with 4.50 MLD capacity, Green Samba initiative, HAR GHAR Champion, AMULYA NIDHI, Panchayat Darpan Portal, 100% switch over to e-office, augmentation and modernization of health sector etc.
The Chief Secretary directed for connecting all habitations in the district by June 30 and insisted upon strengthening enforcement in power sector for efficient energy supply/management.
He said all jal jeevan mission works will be completed by 15th August in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of har ghar nal.
Dr Mehta asked for operationalising a Nari Niketan in Samba district by 15th April.
He said that effort should be made to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries under PMAY(G) are covered and added that performance under MGNREGA should be upped to atleast 50 % of the actual potential inherent in the programme.
Dr Mehta directed for making every village a swacch gram by 15th August and said that SBM 2.0 should be implemented in real earnest for all around cleanliness in the district.
He said youth clubs should be involved in the cleanliness effort by branding members of youth clubs as champions of sanitation.
The Chief Secretary urged for enhancing the membership of women SHGs in the district to more than 50000and giving them marketing opportunities for showcasing their products/ wares. He also pitched for setting up rural haats in the districts for providing marketing platform to the women SHGs.
Dr Mehta urged the district administration to launch campaigns in the district to apprise people about the ongoing welfare schemes and the digital push that the government is making, especially about the web platforms like Jan Baghidari, Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani, Mera Haspatal etc.
Later, Chief Secretary also met the deputations of District Development Council members, Block Development Council members, Women Sarpanchs, Industrial Associations, Local Bodies Chairman etc .
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Dr. Raghav Langer, MD JKRLM, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar, Director Tourism, Vivekananda Rai, Director Command Area, Rajinder Singh Tara, Director SWD, Vivek Sharma, Director I&C, Anoo Malhotra, MD SIDCO, Samita Sethi, Director RDD, Director School Education, Project Director Samagra Shiksha besides other HODs of Jammu division and district officers were present in the meeting.