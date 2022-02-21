CS reviews Forest Department’s Capex

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday urged the Forest Department to replenish the denuded forest cover, increase plantation outside forest areas and repair the neglected water bodies using both traditional ecological knowledge and modern practices in convergence with the MGNREGA to start a virtuous cycle of good soil health, increased land productivity, food security, and improved livelihoods in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the capital expenditures (CAPEX) of the Forest Department, Mehta hailed the departmental initiative ‘Van se Jal-Jal se Jivan’.
He urged the department to achieve the target of a plantation of 1.3 crore plants this year.
The chief secretary directed the department to restore 1000 sq km forest area during the next year in convergence with the funds available under labour component under the MGNREGA.
He directed the department to repair all 3700 ponds within the next six months in convergence with MGNREGA.