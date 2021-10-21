CS reviews functioning of flagship schemes of H&ME, Social Welfare Departments

“Special emphasis must be given to promote awareness on the prices, availability and quality of generic medicines through dedicated IEC campaigns”, Dr Mehta added. The Chief Secretary further directed the department to open 1000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras before March, 2022 through respective Block Medical Officers.

“It is important that our health care facilities meet the national quality benchmarks.,” Dr Mehta observed.

He directed the department to strive towards achieving NQAP accreditation of all premier hospitals in J&K.

The Chief Secretary also directed the department to upscale School Health Program in all the districts of the Union territory in association with the School Education department to train school teachers as health ambassadors aimed at safeguarding both the physical and mental health of school-going children.