CS reviews functioning of Geology and Mining department

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting to review the functioning and progress of the Geology and Mining Department. The meeting was held to discuss the mining activities towards generating employment opportunities and preparing future plan of operations.

While chairing the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the officers to prepare a future plan for mining operations spelling out the details about the number of people the department will generate employment for and the kind of economic activity the department is going to add.