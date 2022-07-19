CS reviews implementation of Rapid Assessment System

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday chaired a meeting with the concerned Administrative Secretaries to review the implementation of the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) in Jammu and Kashmir and the nature of feedback being received.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that it was informed that 209 online services of 29 departments had been taken up for integration with the RAS which provides for automated reach out to the citizens seeking feedback on the quality of services availed by them.
It was informed that the ‘Domicile Certificate’ service of the Revenue Department had received the maximum feedback and response with 73 percent of users rating the quality of service delivery as ‘good’, 9 percent as ‘average’, and 18 percent as ‘bad’.
Moreover, 92 percent of applicants for ‘Marriage Certificate’ through the Revenue Department also voted their experience as ‘good’ while 8 percent of the users voted as ‘bad’.
It said that the Power Development Department (PDD) was processing the online bill payments through the android application of the department, third-party payment applications, and the departmental website.
These services are receiving appreciation from the public as is reflected from RAS approval readings of 92 percent, 86 percent, and 92 percent.
The department’s service for ‘approval for diesel generator set installation’ received a 100 percent ‘good’ rating.
About the Labour and Employment Department, service seekers gave 100 percent approval ratings to the digital services for renewal of contractor certificate, new contractor registration, and registration under the Motor Transport Workers Act 1961.
Similarly, 82 percent of citizens who availed ‘Post-Matric Scholarship for Pahari-speaking people’, 65 percent of respondents for ‘IGNOAPS’ and 60 percent for ‘ISSS’ of the Social Welfare Department rated the services as ‘good’ whereas 75 percent of the responses received for ‘Age Certificate’ 77 percent for ‘Fitness Certificate’, and 68 percent for ‘Physically Challenged Certificate’ services from the Health and Medical Education Department rated the services as ‘satisfactory’.
The services for issuance of Birth Certificates (93 percent), Death Certificates (73 percent); online building permission (73 percent) being provided by the H&UD Department and the Customized Livelihood Scheme of Mission Youth (83 percent) also received positive citizen feedback.