CS reviews implementation of Rapid Assessment System

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday chaired a meeting with the concerned Administrative Secretaries to review the implementation of the Rapid Assessment System (RAS) in Jammu and Kashmir and the nature of feedback being received.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that it was informed that 209 online services of 29 departments had been taken up for integration with the RAS which provides for automated reach out to the citizens seeking feedback on the quality of services availed by them.

It was informed that the ‘Domicile Certificate’ service of the Revenue Department had received the maximum feedback and response with 73 percent of users rating the quality of service delivery as ‘good’, 9 percent as ‘average’, and 18 percent as ‘bad’.