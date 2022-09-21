CS reviews traffic scenario on Sgr-Jmu NH

Jammu: In view of the ensuing fruit season in the valley Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the traffic scenario on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Home; Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production; Principal Secretary, PWD; IG Traffic; Secretary, Transport; Deputy Commissioner, Ramban; Transport Commissioner, Representatives from NHAI and other concerned officers.

Jammu based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.