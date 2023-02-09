CS takes stock of the progress of all RDD schemes

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today reviewed the progress of all the schemes implemented here by the Rural Development Department (RDD) for welfare and upliftment of rural masses throughout J&K.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, RDD; DG, Budget; Director, RDD Kashmir/Jammu; MD, NRLM; Director, Rural Sanitation; COO, Himayat; Director Finance, RDD; Director, IWMP; Director, Social Audit, RDD; Chief Engineer, REW and other concerned officers of the Department through in person or virtually.

Dr Mehta enquired from the officers about the progress made in each scheme so far. He impressed upon them to accelerate the work so that the targets fixed are met without any fail especially in terms of person days in MGNREGA. He directed for clearing all the pending liabilities regarding the material bills in MGNREGA and seek rest of the designated funds after utilizing those available with the department.

He enjoined upon the officers to create durable assets under MGNREGA and look after the priorities in each village with respect to the creation of amenities there. He directed for completing highest number of works under MGNREGA this year. He advised them to carry out the social audit of every work and compare with other States/UTs and take appropriate measures to address those issues pointed out by audit.