CS to head coordination committee for SATAT implementation in J&K

Jammu: Chief Secretary-led 11-member Coordination Committee will implement and monitor Sustainable Alternative Towards Affordable Transportation (SATAT), in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.
An initiative by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), SATAT scheme on Compressed Bio Gas encourages entrepreneurs to set up CBG plants, produce and supply CBG to Oil Marketing Companies OMCs for sale as automotive and industrial fuels.
Besides the Chief Secretary, the committee, constituted by J&K government on Thursday, will comprise the Administrative Secretaries of Agriculture Production; Housing and Urban Development; PW(R&B); Power Development; Forest, Ecology and Environment; Rural Development; Cooperatives and Transport Departments as members.
Administrative Secretary, Science & Technology Department will be its member-secretary while a representative of Indian Oil Corporation Limited will also be its member. As per its terms of reference, the panel will prepare a UT level action plan for SATAT covering plant locations, assessing feedstock availability and Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) potential and off¬take plan.
It has been tasked with creation of UT level ecosystem for setting up and associated activities of CBG projects; coordination among various stakeholders of SATAT initiative and to implement single window clearance for CBG projects and expediting clearances at central and UT level agencies for establishing CBG projects will also be its mandate.
Financing of CBG projects, coordination and support; benchmarking of technology and cost of CBG projects and empanelment of institutions, technology providers; creating synergy with City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities for marketing of CBG; enabling mechanism for establishing biomass and organic waste supply chain for ensuring sustainable supply of biomass and organic waste for CBG projects will also be its task.
It will also create an ecosystem for marketing of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) and liquid FOM; provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss issues related to CBG projects and propose fiscal incentives and initiative for CBG plants.