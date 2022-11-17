CS to head coordination committee for SATAT implementation in J&K

Administrative Secretary, Science & Technology Department will be its member-secretary while a representative of Indian Oil Corporation Limited will also be its member. As per its terms of reference, the panel will prepare a UT level action plan for SATAT covering plant locations, assessing feedstock availability and Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) potential and off¬take plan.

It has been tasked with creation of UT level ecosystem for setting up and associated activities of CBG projects; coordination among various stakeholders of SATAT initiative and to implement single window clearance for CBG projects and expediting clearances at central and UT level agencies for establishing CBG projects will also be its mandate.

Financing of CBG projects, coordination and support; benchmarking of technology and cost of CBG projects and empanelment of institutions, technology providers; creating synergy with City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities for marketing of CBG; enabling mechanism for establishing biomass and organic waste supply chain for ensuring sustainable supply of biomass and organic waste for CBG projects will also be its task.

It will also create an ecosystem for marketing of Fermented Organic Manure (FOM) and liquid FOM; provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss issues related to CBG projects and propose fiscal incentives and initiative for CBG plants.