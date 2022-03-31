CT University Ludhiana announces coaching programme for IAS

Addressing the media, Managing Director of Lbasnaa IAS Jatin Kumar Bajaj said that thousand of aspirants dream of IAS but due to financial constraints or lack of guidance, they fail to crack these exams.

“We will help the underprivileged and serious students of Jammu and Kashmir to crack these prestigious exams in their very first attempt. The mission and vision of this press conference is to educate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for competitive exams”, he added.