CT University Ludhiana announces coaching programme for IAS

Srinagar: CT University, Ludhiana (Punjab) in association with LBASNAA IAS (Lbasnaa Educational Services Pvt Ltd) announced Udaan for IAS program.
Under the programme students of Jammu and Kashmir will get free online UPSC IAS & KAS coaching for General Studies by Lbasnaa IAS.
Addressing the media, Managing Director of Lbasnaa IAS Jatin Kumar Bajaj said that thousand of aspirants dream of IAS but due to financial constraints or lack of guidance, they fail to crack these exams.
“We will help the underprivileged and serious students of Jammu and Kashmir to crack these prestigious exams in their very first attempt. The mission and vision of this press conference is to educate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for competitive exams”, he added.
CT University Chancellor Charanjit S Channi and Managing Director Dr. Manbir Singh said that this is a blessing in disguise and students should grab this opportunity, whereas Dr. Harsh Sadawarti, Vice Chancellor of CT University said that this is a philanthropic step for the students of Jammu and Kashmir which will help thousands of serious aspirants to crack IAS & KAS.