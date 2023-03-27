Custodian Deptt goes hi-tech to protect EP properties in J&K

Jammu: With the creation of a data bank, the Custodian Department has started geo-tagging all of its properties in Jammu and Kashmir to identify and protect Evacuee Properties (EP) with a motive to bring transparency and accountability.

The Custodian Department has set March 31, 2023 as deadline for complete geo-tagging in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the officials in the department.

The EP properties in Kashmir have been geo-tagged / digitised whereas work is in progress in Jammu region’s districts although Old Jammu City’s properties have been digitized.

As per the sources, the department has created a computerised data bank of EP properties in Jammu and Kashmir which are under our direct control because many EP properties are still out of our control.