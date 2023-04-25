Danesh Rana relieved to join as IG CRPF

Jammu: J&K Home Department Tuesday relieved senior IPS officer Danesh Rana to enable him to take up his new assignment as Inspector General (IG) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on deputation basis for a period of five years.
Meanwhile, through the same order, the department assigned Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Headquarters, PHQ, J&K M K Sinha additional charge of the post of ADGP Coordination, PHQ, J&K which was held by Rana.
“Consequent upon the approval of the competent authority to the appointment of Danesh Rana, IPS (AGMUT: 1996) as Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on deputation basis for a period of five years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, he is hereby relieved to enable him to take up the new assignment,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, referring to Letter No 14046/59/2023.UTS-I dated April 17, 2023 and No l-21017/01/2023-IPS III dated April 12, 2023, of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.
“M K Sinha, IPS, (RR:1996), ADGP, Headquarters, PHQ, J&K, shall hold the charge of the post of ADGP Coordination, PHQ, J&K, till further orders, in addition to his own duties,” Goyal further ordered.
On April 12, 2023, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had cleared the appointment of Danesh Rana as Inspector General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), on a deputation basis.
Senior IPS officer of 1996 batch of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre (now AGMUT), Rana was promoted and posted as ADGP Coordination PHQ, J&K in May, 2021.
This year Rana was awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Services, along with ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, on the eve of Republic Day.
The President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Services is awarded for a special distinguished record in Police Service.