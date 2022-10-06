DAP gears up for elections

Jammu: Gearing up for assembly polls, the Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has constituted six committees, comprising senior party leaders, to recommend panels of names for zonal and district committees across J&K.
The members of these panels consisting of senior leaders of DAP have been asked to visit different zones and submit their proposals for constituting Zonal and District Committees.
In a set of directions to these senior leaders, Azad has clarified that the total representation in committees should be minimum of 50 percent, both as officer bearers and members, particularly the educated youths and minimum 20 percent office bearers and members should be women. Six committees will represent the Central zone of Jammu; Chenab valley zone; Pir Panjal zone in Jammu division and South Kashmir zone; Central Kashmir zone and North Kashmir zone in Kashmir division.
11-member Central zone of Jammu, consisting of Jammu Urban and Rural, Kathua, Samba and Udhampur districts, will comprise Tara Chand, R S Chib, Manohar Lal Sharma, Balwan Singh, Subhash Gupta, advocate M K Bharadwaj, Choudhary Gharu Ram, Vinod Mishra, Gaurav Chopra, Sobat Ali and Vicky Mahajan.
The 9-member Chenab valley zone, consisting of Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Reasi districts, will comprise G M Saroori, Jugal Kishore, Abdul Majid Wani, Naresh Gupta, Aslam Goni, P R Manhas, Shyam Lal Bhagat, Arun Singh Raju and Mohd Amin of Sangaldan.
The 6-member Pir Panjal zone, consisting of Rajouri and Poonch districts, will comprise Ashok Sharma, Rajender, Masood Chaudhary, Zahid Malik (all advocates), Choudhary Imran Zaffar and Riyaz Naz.
The 5-member South Kashmir zone consisting of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts will comprise Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Gulzar Ahmed Wani, Mohd Amin Bhat, Manzoor Ahmed Ganai and Mushtaq Ahmed Khanday of Shopian. In the case of the South Kashmir zone, Peerzada Mohd Sayeed has been authorized to add two or three more names of senior leaders.
The names of senior leaders, who will be part of the Central Kashmir zone consisting of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts, have yet to be decided.
The 3-member North Kashmir zone comprising Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, will comprise Taj Mohi-ud-din, Haji Abdul Rashid and Shoaib Iqbal. In the case of the Central Kashmir zone, Taj Mohi-ud-din has been authorized to add one or two more names of senior leaders.
In a detailed set of directions, Azad has instructed that all senior leaders, inchargc for each zone (consisting of two to five districts), should visit their zones from October 8 to 18.