DAP gears up for elections

Jammu: Gearing up for assembly polls, the Chairman Democratic Azad Party (DAP) and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has constituted six committees, comprising senior party leaders, to recommend panels of names for zonal and district committees across J&K.

The members of these panels consisting of senior leaders of DAP have been asked to visit different zones and submit their proposals for constituting Zonal and District Committees.

In a set of directions to these senior leaders, Azad has clarified that the total representation in committees should be minimum of 50 percent, both as officer bearers and members, particularly the educated youths and minimum 20 percent office bearers and members should be women. Six committees will represent the Central zone of Jammu; Chenab valley zone; Pir Panjal zone in Jammu division and South Kashmir zone; Central Kashmir zone and North Kashmir zone in Kashmir division.