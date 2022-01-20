Darakhshan Andrabi calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs Chairperson, Darakhshan Andrabi Thursday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here.
Andrabi expressed gratitude to the LG for the recent initiatives of the J&K administration about the development of a vibrant industrial sector in the region.
She also shared her views and suggestions on devising a comprehensive roadmap for tackling the issue of drug menace in J&K, new waste disposal and treatment policy for towns and cities of J&K, besides issues of apple growers.
The LG appreciated Andrabi for presenting her valuable insights for furthering the overall development of J&K and assured her of considering her suggestions in the interest of the welfare of the people.