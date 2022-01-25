DARPG, J&K Govt to collaborate in 3 major sectors of Next Generation Admin Reforms

The data collation formats would be decided by Government of Jammu and Kashmir and an online monitoring dashboard would be developed by NIC. This exercise is expected to be completed by mid-February 2022.

The Jammu Secretariat and the Srinagar Secretariat have been transformed into a paperless Secretariats, with the adoption of e-Office version 7.0.

Taking this initiative forward, it was decided that e-HRMS software for digitalization of all employee records would be adopted by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The e-HRMS software provides for digitalization of employee service books, leave and travel records of employees, GPF, Gratuity and Pension benefits into the e-Office system.