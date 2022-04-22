Dates for Physical Tests of 2 Border Bns announced

Jammu: Chairman Police Recruitment Board (PRB) has issued an event schedule for the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for recruitment of constables of J&K Police in respect of candidates of Jammu province.
The Chairman PRB has informed the candidates that for the recruitment of Constables in 2 Border Battalions of J&K Police, advertised vide PHQ Advertisement endorsement No. Pers-Rectt-A-105 2018/2500-50 dated 11.01.2022, the J&K Police Recruitment Board (02 Border Battalions) has formulated an event schedule for conduct of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) w.e.f 05.05.2022 in respect of candidates hailing from Jammu Province (District Jammu, Kathua, Samba. Rajouri & Poonch).
All the applicants conforming to the prescribed educational, Physical and other required standards as per the Advertisement Notice issued on the subject are advised to download their admit cards w.e.f. 28/04/2022, 0900 hours onwards from official Website of J&K Police i.e. www.ikpolice.gov.in.
It has further informed that all the candidates are required to bring along-with them a downloaded copy of admit card, valid ID proof, all original testimonials, latest Covid-19 free (RTPCR) certificate and no risk certificate on the date of test.
The Covid (RTPCR) test must have been conducted within 48 hours from the date of physical test.
The candidates are advised to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of face masks. The appearing candidates should reach the venue as per scheduled time & date reflected in their respective admits cards.