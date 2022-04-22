Dates for Physical Tests of 2 Border Bns announced

Jammu: Chairman Police Recruitment Board (PRB) has issued an event schedule for the Physical Endurance Test/ Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) for recruitment of constables of J&K Police in respect of candidates of Jammu province.

The Chairman PRB has informed the candidates that for the recruitment of Constables in 2 Border Battalions of J&K Police, advertised vide PHQ Advertisement endorsement No. Pers-Rectt-A-105 2018/2500-50 dated 11.01.2022, the J&K Police Recruitment Board (02 Border Battalions) has formulated an event schedule for conduct of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) w.e.f 05.05.2022 in respect of candidates hailing from Jammu Province (District Jammu, Kathua, Samba. Rajouri & Poonch).