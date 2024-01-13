Poonch, Jan 13: Security forces Saturday continued the anti-terror operation in Krishna Ghati (KG) forests in Poonch district for the second consecutive day.

The operation was launched after terrorists fired upon an army convoy at Chawariya near Krishna Ghati sector.

The incident happened on Friday evening at around 6 pm when suspected terrorists attacked army vehicles in the Krishna Ghati forest area.

No loss occurred in the incident of firing, the army had said.

To nab the suspected terrorists, officials said, the anti-terror operation, which was launched immediately after the attack, continued for a second consecutive day also.

“The forests of Krishna Ghati remained under cordon and searches continued,” they said.

“So far, there is no trace of suspected terrorists and the operation is still going on,” they added.