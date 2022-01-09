Deadline fixed to complete KGBVs, Girls' hostels in J&K

In the meeting the secretary DSEL reprimanded the J&K UT for achieving the target under National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS).

“JKBOSE needs to assess why J&K is not able to attain targets fixed under NMMSS wherein scholarship is available for students who clear the prescribed SAT and MAT (Mental Aptitude Tests),” read the minutes.

The secretary DSEL has informed the meeting that a 100 days reading campaign is being launched by MoE wherein weekly activities will be carried out pan India.

“JK UT needs to take full advantage of the initiative and ensure that 100% of books available in school libraries are issued to students,” it reads. The government has also expressed its concern over the “large drop” in General Enrollment Ratio (GER) at Upper Primary and Higher Secondary School (HSS).