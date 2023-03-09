DEATH OF CHILD SOON AFTER BIRTH OR STILLBIRTH | J&K women employees to get special maternity leave of 60 days

Jammu: J&K women employees will now get special maternity leave of 60 days in case of “death of a child soon after birth or still-birth”, though with certain riders.

The women-friendly initiative by the J&K government came on the occasion of International Women's Day i.e., on March 8, 2023 with an amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1979.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to direct that after sub rule (1) of rule 41 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Leave) Rules,1979, this shall be inserted as sub rule (1-a),” read a notification issued by the Finance Department on Wednesday.