Deceit of PAGD constituents root cause of people’s misery: Rana

Jammu: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devender Singh Rana Thursday said that the politics of deception and deceit unleashed by the constituents of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) over the decades was the root cause of the public unrest in J&K.
A statement of BJP issued here quoted Rana as saying that the tendency of being seen on both sides of the fence had eroded the credibility of the politicians, especially those who tend to be mainstream when rehabilitated to the corridors of power and soft-separatists when out of it.
He said that they conveniently forget the rants of the restoration of the 1953 position to J&K and the self-rule doctrine after getting into the cradle of power and use them to mislead and hoodwink the people of Kashmir when out of power.
“The proponents of the restoration of the 1953 status ignore the reality of the 1975 accord and brazenly cast smokescreen over the political realisation that the needles of the clock could not be reversed back,” Rana said.
He said that after becoming the beneficiaries of the accord, they forget the bogey of 1953 status when in power but resort to the beaten track again whenever rejected by the people in elections.