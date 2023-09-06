Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to dedicate projects worth Rs 2941 Cr on Sep 12

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and dedicate 90 infrastructure projects worth Rs 2941 crore, constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), to the nation in Samba on September 12.

These projects have been constructed in 10 border states and Union Territories (UTs) of the Northern and North-Eastern region.

Giving a detailed account of projects to be inaugurated, PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in an official statement, mentioned that the main ceremony would be carried out at Devak bridge in Samba district of Jammu region.

“Highlight of the ceremony will be the inauguration of state of the art 422.9 m span Class 70 RCC Devak bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in J&K from the site. Rest of projects would be inaugurated by the dignitary virtually. Devak bridge is of strategic importance to our defence forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas and will also boost socio-economic development of the region,” he said.

The Defence Minister will also carry out e-shilanyas of Nyoma Airfield to be constructed in Ladakh.