Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to dedicate projects worth Rs 2941 Cr on Sep 12

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate and dedicate 90 infrastructure projects worth Rs 2941 crore, constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO), to the nation in Samba on September 12.
These projects have been constructed in 10 border states and Union Territories (UTs) of the Northern and North-Eastern region.
Giving a detailed account of projects to be inaugurated, PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in an official statement, mentioned that the main ceremony would be carried out at Devak bridge in Samba district of Jammu region.
“Highlight of the ceremony will be the inauguration of state of the art 422.9 m span Class 70 RCC Devak bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road in J&K from the site. Rest of projects would be inaugurated by the dignitary virtually. Devak bridge is of strategic importance to our defence forces and will facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas and will also boost socio-economic development of the region,” he said.
The Defence Minister will also carry out e-shilanyas of Nyoma Airfield to be constructed in Ladakh.
As per the schedule, in a ceremony that will be organised by the Border Roads Organisation at Devak Bridge on Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur road, he (Rajnath) will inaugurate 22 roads, 63 bridges, Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, two airfields in West Bengal and two helipads.
Out of these projects, 11 have been constructed in Jammu and Kashmir; 26 in Ladakh; 36 in Arunachal Pradesh, 5 in Mizoram, 3 in Himachal Pradesh, 2 each in Sikkim, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and 1 each in Nagaland, Rajasthan and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
“These infrastructure projects have been constructed under challenging weather conditions, at most inhospitable terrain locations. Notably, BRO completed the construction of these critical strategic projects in a record time frame and many of these projects have been constructed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology,” Lt Col Bartwal mentioned.
Another important infrastructure to be inaugurated will be the 500 m long Nechiphu tunnel on Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh. This tunnel, along with under construction Sela tunnel will provide an all-weather connectivity to the strategic Tawang region and will be beneficial to both the armed forces deployed in the region and the tourists visiting pristine Tawang.
Reconstructed and revamped Bagdogra and Barrackpore Airfields in West Bengal will also be inaugurated on September 12, 2023. These airfields have been successfully reconstructed by BRO at a cost of Rs 529 crore.
“These airfields will not only improve the defensive and offensive architecture of the Indian Airforce along northern borders but will also facilitate commercial flight operations in the region,” it was stated.
The Defence Minister will also carry out e-Shilanyash of Nyoma Airfield in Ladakh. Nyoma Airfield in Eastern Ladakh will be developed at a cost of Rs 218 crore for wide ranging strategic air assets. The construction of this airfield will tremendously boost the air infrastructure in Ladakh and augment the IAF capability along northern borders.
“In last two years BRO has dedicated a record 205 infrastructure projects to the nation at a cost of Rs 5100 crore. Last year, 103 BRO infrastructure projects were dedicated to the nation at a cost of Rs 2897 crore. In 2021, 102 BRO infrastructure projects were dedicated to the nation at a cost of Rs 2229 crore,” it was stated.
“BRO’s surge in road and bridge construction in the last three years has led to completion of many critical and strategic projects which has bolstered our defence preparedness vis-à-vis that of our adversaries. The BRO has also connected the farthest and most remote villages of the country like Huri village in Arunachal Pradesh to the mainland. This connectivity has triggered reverse migration along our border villages. Population increase is being witnessed in these areas with the commencement of basic amenities like schooling facilities, Primary Healthcare Centres, electric supply and employment opportunities,” the official statement said.