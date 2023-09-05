Defence Minister to attend North Tech Symposium 2023 at IIT Jammu on September 12

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend prestigious North Tech Symposium - 2023 to be hosted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu jointly with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) on September 12.

PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, while confirming this, said that the Defence Minister would arrive on September 12 and would inaugurate 90 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) spread across J&K and Ladakh Union Territories (UT).

“Out of 90 projects, he will inaugurate one Devak project in (Samba district of) Jammu (region), rest, spread all over Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, will be inaugurated by him online. Details of the projects to be inaugurated would be released and shared in a day or two,” Lt Col Bartwal said.