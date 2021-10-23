‘Dejected, disillusioned people looking towards NC’

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday asked the party workers to galvanise their rows to present a united front against the coming challenges.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a series of workers meetings at Kalakote in Pripanjal region, he cautioned the party functionaries about the nefarious communal designs of anti-J&K forces.
Abdullah said that communal and regional harmony were key to the region’s development.
“J&K is suffering from political, developmental, economic maladies, which have been compounded by the ongoing pandemic,” he said. “The communal forces of the country are taking the region towards a dangerous situation by pursuing a narrow and divisive brand of politics.”
Seeking to debunk the Centre’s development claims, the three-time chief minister said, “There has been no effort to leverage J&K’s potential to widen its prosperity and social security of its populace. Every single opportunity has been left unutilised to alleviate people’s sufferings. People of Chenab and Pirpanjal region have been the worst sufferers. The administration is living in denial.”
He said that the people, especially the youth, were encountered with numerous problems as the promises made had proved just a hoax.
“The unemployment is on the rise and the educated unemployed are undergoing a phase of despair,” Abdullah said. “The trend needs to be arrested by opening up vistas of opportunities in terms of employment generation and recruitment on the fast track basis.”
However, he expressed optimism about things changing for the better in J&K, saying the NC had to play a vital role in this regard.
Abdullah called for further rejuvenating the party at the grass-roots level and enhancing the public outreach at all levels.
“NC cadre has to get further activated to meet the challenges,” he said. “Dejected and disillusioned people are looking towards NC with hope and we have to prepare ourselves to meet their aspirations.”
Asking the functionaries to mobilise workers, Abdullah said, “We are passing through most difficult times and there is a crucial need of maintaining guard against polarising forces by upholding our unity.”
He said that the division of society was inimical to J&K’s glorious ethos.
Abdullah said that the region was at a tipping point of history that demands people to work united to secure a promising future for future generations.
“We all irrespective of our linguistic, regional, religious affiliations have to protect the unique constitutional position and individuality of our socio-cultural and political system. NC will continue to fight for political empowerment of the last people living in Gurez, Rajouri, Bani-Basohli, and Kishtwar. We will continue with our struggle in a constitutional and peaceful manner,” he said.