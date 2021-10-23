‘Dejected, disillusioned people looking towards NC’

Abdullah said that communal and regional harmony were key to the region’s development.

“J&K is suffering from political, developmental, economic maladies, which have been compounded by the ongoing pandemic,” he said. “The communal forces of the country are taking the region towards a dangerous situation by pursuing a narrow and divisive brand of politics.”

Seeking to debunk the Centre’s development claims, the three-time chief minister said, “There has been no effort to leverage J&K’s potential to widen its prosperity and social security of its populace. Every single opportunity has been left unutilised to alleviate people’s sufferings. People of Chenab and Pirpanjal region have been the worst sufferers. The administration is living in denial.”