Delegation of All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: An 11 member delegation representing various Sikh organisations, including elected Presidents of Gurdwara Parbandhak Committees led by S Ajit Singh, Chairman, All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation of prominent Sikh community members put forth several issues pertaining to the community, including Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Board Elections in the light of recent directions issued by the High Court.