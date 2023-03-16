Delegation of J&K opposition parties meets CEC, seeks early assembly polls

Jammu: A delegation of opposition parties of J&K led by National Conference (NC) president and MP Dr Farooq Abdullah Thursday met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar and demanded early assembly elections in the Union Territory.

While apprising the CEC of J&K situation, the delegation also submitted a memorandum to him. Besides the J&K delegation, the memorandum was also signed by the prominent opposition leaders of national parties.

Prior to the meeting with the ECI, the J&K delegation met the (national) opposition leaders at the Constitutional Club, Rafi Marg, New Delhi and apprised them of the current J&K situation and sought their help in the restoration of statehood and early assembly elections in the UT.

“We have apprised the CEC that the elections have not been conducted in J&K for the past five years. It is without assembly hence there is no elected government in place. When the government is claiming that normalcy has been restored in J&K then why it is shirking from holding assembly elections. ECI is under constitutional obligation to hold elections so why is it not taking into account the suffering of J&K masses. CEC has assured us to hold a meeting soon to discuss this issue,” former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah told media persons in the union capital after meeting the CEC.