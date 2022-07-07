Delegation of political parties meets Dr Jitendra Singh

Ramban: A delegation of political party leaders of Batote met Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Member Parliament from Udhampur-Doda , on Thursday at Batote.
The delegation of political parties apprised Dr Jitendra Singh about the delay in construction of government Degree College and Trauma center buildings at Batote.
They urged union minister Singh to direct concerned authorities for starting construction works of both the sanctioned buildings.
They submitted a memorandum to Dr Singh and asked him to direct the concerned agencies to start construction of a Trauma Centre and Degree College at Batote without any further delay.