Delegation of political parties meets Dr Jitendra Singh

Ramban: A delegation of political party leaders of Batote met Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Member Parliament from Udhampur-Doda , on Thursday at Batote.

The delegation of political parties apprised Dr Jitendra Singh about the delay in construction of government Degree College and Trauma center buildings at Batote.

They urged union minister Singh to direct concerned authorities for starting construction works of both the sanctioned buildings.