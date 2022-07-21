Delegation of Subject Committee of Haryana Vidhan Sabha calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: A delegation of Subject Committee on Education, Technical Education, Vocational Education, Medical Education and Health Services of Haryana Vidhan Sabha today called on the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation headed by Jagdish Nayar, comprising of the committee members- Shishpal Singh, Indu Raj, discussed with the Lt Governor about the past and present scenario of various sectors including Health, Education, Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy and Tourism in J&K.

The Lt Governor said that unprecedented development has been recorded in all the major sectors in Jammu Kashmir UT in the last three years.