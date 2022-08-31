Delegations of Jammu Civil Society, HDFC Bank call on Lt Governor

While interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that UT administration is committed to the development of religious tourism in the city of temples, to attract more tourists who come to visit the holy places of worship.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Joshi- Senior Vice President Of HDFC Bank along with Cluster Head Shubhra Mishra and Branch Manager Ms Anuradha Razdan also met the Lt Governor and discussed the expansion of the their banking network and participation in priority sectors including lending as well as financial assistance to MSMEs.

The delegation also apprised the Lt Governor about various CSR activities being undertaken by the bank in Jammu Kashmir.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts made by HDFC Bank and encouraged them to participate in self employment schemes started by the government of Jammu Kashmir.