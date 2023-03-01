Delegations of SAYBO, community leaders call on LG

Jammu: A delegation of Shree Amarnathji Yatra Bhandara Organisation (SAYBO) and a delegation of community leaders from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the SAYBO delegation led by SAYBO President, Rajan Kapoor discussed with the LG various issues pertaining to the smooth operations of bhandaras during the Amarnath Yatra-2023.
The LG assured the members of the delegation of all support from the J&K administration and Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).
Later, a delegation of community leaders from J&K, recently empanelled for advising the Chairman, National Commission for Minorities on the minority community issues in J&K also called on the Lieutenant Governor.
The delegation led by Sarabjeet Singh discussed with the LG various issues pertaining to the minority communities of J&K.