Deliberate attempts being made to vitiate peaceful atmosphere: Sajjad Shaheen

Banihal: National conference leader and District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheen has alleged that some elements are making deliberate attempts to harm the communal harmony of Jammu particularly in the Chenab valley.
While condemning the blasphemous remarks on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) from BJP spokespersons, Shaheen sought immediate arrest of both of them. He stated that the remarks have pained and hurt the feelings of the Muslims all over the world.
He said that the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith and festivals are being deliberately used to polarise the society is unfortunate.
“It is matter of grave concern to witness the growing incidents of hate speeches in the country by people, who appear to have official patronage and against whom no meaningful and strong action is being taken,” Shaheen said.
“I have no hitch in saying that BJP and people of its ideology have vitiated atmosphere of not only the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir but the country on the whole,'' he said.