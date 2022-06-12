Deliberate attempts being made to vitiate peaceful atmosphere: Sajjad Shaheen

He said that the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith and festivals are being deliberately used to polarise the society is unfortunate.

“It is matter of grave concern to witness the growing incidents of hate speeches in the country by people, who appear to have official patronage and against whom no meaningful and strong action is being taken,” Shaheen said.

“I have no hitch in saying that BJP and people of its ideology have vitiated atmosphere of not only the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir but the country on the whole,'' he said.