Delimitation Commission draft proposals | Reservation for STs evokes mixed response

Jammu: First time political-reservation for Scheduled Tribes in Jammu & Kashmir, as recommended by the Delimitation Commission in its draft proposals, has evoked a mixed response.

While the move has enthused the Paharis with the hopes to get their long pending demand of ST reservation conceded, it has left the main beneficiaries of this category viz., Gujjars and Bakerwals largely divided.

Weighing pros and cons of reservation of nine seats for the ST population in the UT, the Gujjar-Bakerwals in J&K are in reflective mode. A major chunk of the community believes that the number of seats, exclusively held by it, will now actually come down. "We're better off in the existing system (prior to delimitation),” they share this perception.