Delimitation Commission draft report | J&K residents disappointed: Congress

Jammu: Noted Bollywood actress and All India Mahila Congress General Secretary incharge for J&K Nagma Arvind Morajion Wednesday said that the Delimitation Commission draft had serious discrepancies in terms of geographical continuity and population and had disappointed J&K residents.
Addressing a news conference here, Nagma alleged that the BJP was trying to shift blame on the Congress to deflect its failure in addressing real concerns like inflation, unemployment and economic distress.
“Delimitation Commission has failed so miserably that now BJP's own members have joined the movement to oppose the process.