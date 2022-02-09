Delimitation Commission draft report | Protest held in Ramban

Ramban: Scores of people led by elected village representatives and political leaders except from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a protest rally against the proposed Delimitation Commission draft report on Wednesday at Pogal Paristan, Ukhral, Ramban on Wednesday.
They raised slogans 'Delimitation Commission unacceptable, unacceptable'.
Before staging the protest, local leaders of various political parties expressed strong resentment over the proposed draft Delimitation Commission report.
They said as per the draft report of areas of Pogal Paristan, Ukhral had been carved out and merged with the Ramban assembly constituency.