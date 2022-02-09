Delimitation Commission draft report | Samba panchayats term it 'injustice'

“Our Dhyani Panchayat is situated close to the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district. However, we were merged into the newly-created Ramgarh constituency which is 35 km from us,” said Sarpanch, Dhyani Panchayat, Pardeep Kumar.

He said contrary to this panchayats like Bangalad and Pangdor close to the International Border in Samba district that deserved to be included in Ramgarh assembly constituency reserved for SC were made part of Samba assembly constituency in an unjustified manner.