Delimitation Commission Final Report | Congress reacts sharply, says report biased

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has sharply reacted to the report of Delimitation Commission terming it totally biased , highly faulty, politically motivated and against the basic norms of delimitation.

“ Our apprehensions have come true,” said JKPCC Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma în a statement. He alleged thar the report has done big injustice to people în general. The report appears to have been prepared ,vetted and finalised în the BJP headquarter .

However the party reserves right to come out with detailed reactions , after going through full report. “The commission has done simple eye wash of hearing people before the draft report and after that, but the report has cleared all doubts and exposed the approach of the commission, “he said.