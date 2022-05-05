Delimitation Commission Final Report | Politically empowers all in J&K: Rana

Jagti (Jammu): Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Thursday termed the final report of the Delimitation Commission as all inclusive political empowerment of all the segments of the Jammu and Kashmir population.

Rana complimented the Commission for a judicious report which has opened equal opportunities for all in the political process and decision making thereby equitably empowering all the residents of J&K irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region, which forms the core of democracy. He said the report will provide justice to all and will help in shaping their destiny by being equal partners in governance and decision making. Eventually it will lead to strengthening the idea of Jammu and Kashmir and thereby the idea of India.