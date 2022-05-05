Delimitation Commission Final Report | Politically empowers all in J&K: Rana

Jagti (Jammu): Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana on Thursday termed the final report of the Delimitation Commission as all inclusive political empowerment of all the segments of the Jammu and Kashmir population.
Rana complimented the Commission for a judicious report which has opened equal opportunities for all in the political process and decision making thereby equitably empowering all the residents of J&K irrespective of caste, creed, religion and region, which forms the core of democracy. He said the report will provide justice to all and will help in shaping their destiny by being equal partners in governance and decision making. Eventually it will lead to strengthening the idea of Jammu and Kashmir and thereby the idea of India.
“We welcome the fair and impartial report of the Commission headed by Justice (Retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai about 43 assembly constituencies for the Jammu Division and 47 for the Kashmir Valley, which reflects the urges and aspirations of all the areas and sections of the people”, Devender Rana said while interacting with media at the side-lines of inauguration of an enterprise here, adding that political empowerment of all will lead to harmonious growth of Jammu and Kashmir.
Referring to the relevant provisions of the Constitution (Article 330 and Article 332) and sub-sections (6) and (7) of Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 Rana said the Commission has very graciously and sagaciously reserved nine Assembly Constituencies for Scheduled Tribes for the first time apart from seven constituencies for the Scheduled Caste population. This is a landmark and path breaking initiative to empower the marginalized segments of the society, he added.
The Senior BJP leader lauded the Commission for taking cognizance of the popular demand of the people through their representatives about accepting the suggestions of changing the nomenclature of a few Assembly Constituencies.
He also welcomed the final report of the Commission on parliamentary constituencies, carving out one Lok Sabha constituency by combining the Annantnag and the Poonch/Rajouri areas of the Jammu region to ensure that each of the constituencies will have an equal number of 18 assembly constituencies.
Rana said the report of the Commission has enthused the people across Jammu and Kashmir, who see a prospect of equitable opportunities in decision making.