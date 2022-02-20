Delimitation Commission ignored all parameters: Cong

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Sunday said that the Delimitation Commission had ignored all the parameters in its draft report.
Addressed a gathering during the party’s membership drive at Rajouri, Mir said that the Delimitation Commission’s draft report had disturbed and perturbed the people across every district, assembly segment, and region of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that the draft report had evoked strong criticism and objections from political parties across the spectrum including some of the commission’s associate members.
JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla blamed the Delimitation Commission for ignoring the parameters of population and geography.