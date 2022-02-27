Delimitation Commission tweaks draft

Jammu: Partially taking cognisance of the objections and suggestions of its five associate members, the Delimitation Commission has restored Habba Kadal and Suchetgarh assembly segments in its “revised draft”.

However, the concerns and reservations of the stakeholders remain far from addressed.

The commission had shared its “revised draft” with the associate members on February 25, a day after deliberating upon their concerns in its internal meeting (sans associate members) in New Delhi.