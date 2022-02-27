Delimitation Commission tweaks draft

Jammu: Partially taking cognisance of the objections and suggestions of its five associate members, the Delimitation Commission has restored Habba Kadal and Suchetgarh assembly segments in its “revised draft”.
However, the concerns and reservations of the stakeholders remain far from addressed.
The commission had shared its “revised draft” with the associate members on February 25, a day after deliberating upon their concerns in its internal meeting (sans associate members) in New Delhi.
Presumably accommodating some of the other suggestions or concerns of the members, the commission also tweaked its second draft broadly to the extent of declaring Suchetgah assembly segment “reserved” for SCs and Rajouri for STs; de-reserving Poonch segment; merging R S Pura segment with Jammu South and withdrawing the new nomenclature of Inderwal assembly segment in Kishtwar.
As the revised draft is still away from public glare, the majority of stakeholders are still waiting for it to be put in the public domain before discussing its pros and cons.
However, the stakeholders, who are either privy to the details of the tweaked draft or whose direct interests are at stake with the changes made, have no qualms in expressing their reservations openly.
Senior National Conference (NC) leader and one of five associate members of the commission, Hasnain Masoodi, in unambiguous terms, echoes his party line vis-à-vis these changes.
NC, having three associate members - Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone, and Masoodi, remains unimpressed.
“Yes, Habba Kadal is back (on the electoral map). But our concerns remain there only. This is not substantial. Whatever reservations, we have voiced in the commission have not been substantially addressed, rather not addressed at all. We are not satisfied. Why? The first and foremost and fundamental principle for undertaking any delimitation exercise is the population because the objective is to primarily give representation to people not the trees, mountains, or stones. The end purpose of this exercise is that the people of every constituency are adequately represented in the legislature,” he said.
Elaborating on this account, Masoodi said, “In J&K, the average population of 1,36,304 should get one assembly seat, when we multiply this figure by 90 as per 2011 census, the base taken for delimitation exercise. But you can make a deviation of 10 percent in case of an area that has difficulty in terms of connectivity, terrain, or population’s exposure to hardships. In that case, an allowance of 10 percent is legally permitted. So going by that standard even the hardship area with a population of 1,20,000 can be given one seat, with a 10 percent allowance. But here the commission has made a deviation of 66 to 67 percent.”
He said Dooru, with a population of 2 lakh has one seat, Surankote with a population of 1,80,00, has one seat.
“There are three assembly segments (with a population size of 60,000 to 70,000), whose combined population is equivalent to that of Dooru. Tomorrow, as and when the assembly is in place, decisions are to be made, the government is to be formed, confidence is to be shown, there will be disproportionate representation in the Legislative Assembly. These segments will have three separate representatives for a far smaller population against one representative of Dooru for a larger population,” Masoodi said.
He said that NC’s second main reservation about (geographical) contiguity, connectivity, the convenience of people in the case of the proposed Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency too remained unaddressed. “We will take a call about this draft in a day or two,” Masoodi said.
BJP leader and Jammu District Development Council (DDC) Chairman Bharat Bhushan Bodhi came out with a guarded reaction on the issue of restoration of the Suchetgarh seat yet with a “reserved” tag. Suchetgarh and R S Pura (SC) segments were part of the Jammu district in the erstwhile J&K Legislative Assembly.
The Delimitation Commission in its second draft, while redrawing boundaries of assembly and parliamentary constituencies of J&K, had recommended abolition of Suchetgarh segment but did not change the reserved status of R S Pura, triggering massive protests, including almost an open rebellion in the BJP.
“As far as the ‘reported’ restoration of Suchetgarh assembly segment in the new draft of Delimitation Commission is concerned, it is welcome. The credit for this goes to our both associate members, who projected the demands and concerns of the people they are representing before the commission. But at the same time, the public wants that the seat should not have been declared reserved,” Bodhi told Greater Kashmir.
BJP has two associate members Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma.
“Nevertheless the draft has not come in public domain so far. So it is not proper to comment on it beforehand. Once it is made public, people will file their objections, demanding it to ‘de-reserve’ and declare it an ‘open’ seat," Bodhi said. "Before that, the commission is also likely to meet its associate members. I believe that the commission, being an independent, autonomous, constitutional body will take into account people’s concerns and demands and will respond favourably. BJP will convey people’s concerns to the commission and every other forum.”
DDC member representing Suchetgarh Taranjit Singh Tony, an independent, came out with a mixed reaction while taking a dig at BJP.
“The move is fine to the extent that Suchetgarh’s status as assembly segment has been restored. However, this is a Jat-dominated belt, this should have been kept an open seat. We are not against reservation. But this seat has been declared at the behest of BJP as reserved as a replacement of Ramban’s SC reserved constituency. This reflects BJP’s fear as an outcome of its defeat in the DDC elections. Anticipating yet another defeat in assembly elections, they got it declared ‘reserved.’ Never in its electoral history, Jammu district had four reserved seats,” Tony said.
The associate members have been asked to submit their objections or suggestions to the latest draft on March 4.
Following it, the draft would be put in the public domain.