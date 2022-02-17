Delimitation Commission wants to disenfranchise Sikh community: APSCC

Srinagar: Taking strong exception to the exclusion of the Sikh community from any reservation proposed by the Delimitation Commission concerning seats in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, the All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) today said that the commission wants to disenfranchise Sikh community.
A statement of APSCC issued here quoted its chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina as saying that if 16 seats could be reserved for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir assembly why no seat could be reserved for the Sikhs.
He said that the Delimitation Commission was working on the agenda set out by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).