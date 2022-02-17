Delimitation draft aimed at delaying assembly elections: Congress

He termed the proposals as “mockery of the universally-accepted and constitutionally-established norms of people’s representation”.

Mir expressed concern over the “repeated attempts of disempowering the people of J&K with atrocious measures one after the other”.

“First, the state was bifurcated and its status degraded as a union territory and thereafter the exercise for the delimitation was undertaken despite strong pleas of putting it on hold keeping in view the legal challenge in the apex court of the country against the decisions taken post-August 5, 2019,” he said.