Delimitation draft proposal will create political equality between two regions: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member Darakshan Andrabi Sunday said looking at delimitation proposals through myopic lenses is divisive.
A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a news conference at Dak Bunglaow in Anantnag, she said, “It is shameful to see the advocates of regional discrimination continuing with the rhetoric of communal exploitation for petty political interests. This is a positive proposal to usher a new era of political equality between two regions of the same unit called J&K.”
Andrabi presented the sketch of the draft proposal of Delimitation Commission in the presser and spoke about its significance in framing a new political order in J&K.
She said that those who spoke about regional equality in political rallies for decades never allowed this to happen.
“For all types of co-existence including political co-existence, we need to assure and implement equal democratic representation within a political unit. This draft proposal of Delimitation Commission is to rectify regional democratic imbalance within J&K. Those who are bent upon dividing people on communal grounds on this issue are going to lose this battle of divide-and-rule,” Andrabi said.