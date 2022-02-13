Delimitation draft proposal will create political equality between two regions: Darakhshan Andrabi

Andrabi presented the sketch of the draft proposal of Delimitation Commission in the presser and spoke about its significance in framing a new political order in J&K.

She said that those who spoke about regional equality in political rallies for decades never allowed this to happen.

“For all types of co-existence including political co-existence, we need to assure and implement equal democratic representation within a political unit. This draft proposal of Delimitation Commission is to rectify regional democratic imbalance within J&K. Those who are bent upon dividing people on communal grounds on this issue are going to lose this battle of divide-and-rule,” Andrabi said.