Delimitation report should have been framed without involving religion: Mehboob Beg

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Organisational Secretary Mehboob Beg Saturday said that the delimitation should have been done based on population and religion not involved.

Addressing a news conference at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar, Beg said, “There is no merit in the present delimitation report. If they want to make Paddar constituency of 50,000, then one seat of Dooru is being made on 1 lakh. It is a universally accepted fact that delimitation is carried out based on the population of the region. It has nothing to do with religion.”