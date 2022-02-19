Delimitation report should have been framed without involving religion: Mehboob Beg

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Organisational Secretary Mehboob Beg Saturday said that the delimitation should have been done based on population and religion not involved.
Addressing a news conference at the PDP headquarters in Srinagar, Beg said, “There is no merit in the present delimitation report. If they want to make Paddar constituency of 50,000, then one seat of Dooru is being made on 1 lakh. It is a universally accepted fact that delimitation is carried out based on the population of the region. It has nothing to do with religion.”
Beg said that PDP President Mehbooba Mufti from day one had said that the delimitation report would be framed as per the suggestions of the BJP.
“Now, BJP wants to divide the people of Kashmir and Jammu on sectarian lines. BJP is adopting a divide and rule policy of the British to create a rift between the people,” he said.
About the withdrawal of security for political leaders, he said that if the government was withdrawing security of leaders based on political affiliations, then they should clarify what the motive behind this move was.
“The government should not withdraw security on a political basis. The security of PDP and NC leaders has been withdrawn, but not of BJP leaders. Fair and equal treatment should be adopted for all the political parties,” he said. KNS