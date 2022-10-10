Democratic Azad Party’s 9-member committee for Chenab Valley visits Ramban

Ramban: In an exercise to select zonal and district committees for the newly-floated Democratic Azad Party (DAP) in Ramban a nine-member committee framed by the chairperson of the party for the Chenab Valley zone visited Ramban on Monday.

A large number of local leaders who had resigned from Congress and other parties to join the DAP participated in the meeting.

DAP Chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad has formed committees for submitting proposals of the party including in the Chenab Valley zone.

Nine members of the Chenab Valley Zone under the leadership of former minister Ghulam Muhammad Saroori, Abdul Majeed Wani, and others visited Ramban and chaired a meeting in which prominent leaders of Ramban participated.

They submitted recommendations, proposals, and suggestions for strengthening the DAP at the grassroots level in the Ramban district.

They proposed the names of zones, district committees, and block and panchayat-level committees.