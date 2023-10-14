Denial of legitimate salary violates rights of employee, dependents: CAT

Srinagar: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has held that the legitimately-earned salary was the right of both an employee and his dependents and its denial increases the sufferings of the bread earner’s family.

“The legitimately-earned salary is not only the right of an employee but it is equally the right of those people who are dependent upon him. The denial of salary does not only concern the employee but it gives rise to more suffering for his family whose bread and butter is dependent upon the earnings of the bread earner,” a division bench of M S Latif Member (J) and Prasant Kumar Member (A) said.

Hearing the contempt plea by one Parvaiz Ahmad Ganie, the bench expressed its displeasure over the dilatory approach by the authorities to conclude an inquiry against Ganie who had joined PWD on January 1, 1994.

The counsel for the petitioner drew the attention of the court to the order dated June 26, 2023, whereby the respondents (authorities) have undertaken an inquiry and sought two months more time to complete it and to report compliance.

“This matter has come up today after more than three months. The inquiry is yet to be concluded whereas the Divisional Officer ought to have honoured his statement and completed the inquiry, particularly since the petitioner has been denied his salary from the year 2021,” the bench said. “Article 21 guarantees the right to life and the right to livelihood.”

In terms of the judgment dated April 29, 2022, the division bench of the court had directed the competent authority to consider Ganie’s representation and dispose it of by passing a reasoned and speaking order and considering the release of his salary as per the rules.