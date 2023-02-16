Deptt of Information launches public competition for redesigning of its logo

Jammy: A contest for redesigning the logo of the Department of Information and Public Relations was thrown open today by the Commissioner Secretary, Information Department, Prerna Puri in presence of Director Information Akshay Labroo at Civil Secretariat here.

Addressing the officers on the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary observed that the need for redesigning of the logo of the Department was felt in order to get it in sync with the changing times, as the media landscape has seen phenomenal changes over the years. She highlighted that the redesigned logo is aimed to represent the current communications & technology landscape.

Speaking during the event, Director Information Akshay Labroo remarked that it is a participative process aimed at ‘Jan Bhagidhari '. “It as an open public competition and the department wishes to adopt a new, contemporary logo that has been decided by our own citizens “.