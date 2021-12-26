Despite all its efforts, Pakistan can't take an inch of J&K land: Azad

Jammu: Pakistan cannot take an inch of Jammu and Kashmir's territory despite all its efforts, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said Sunday, lauding the security forces and the people of J&K for fighting Pakistan-sponsored violence for the past over three decades.

On the National Conference's and the People's Democratic Party's persistent demand for holding dialogue with Pakistan to restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said the decision on holding talks should be left to the BJP-led Centre.