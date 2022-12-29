Despite inclement weather, Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remains open

Ramban: Despite inclement weather Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two- way traffic of LMVs and one -way traffic of Heavy Vehicles for Jammu on Thursday.

Traffic officials said hundreds of private cars, passenger light and medium vehicles plied as usual on either side of the highway. They said Heavy Motors Vehicles released from Qazigund, Kashmir are still heading towards Jammu and other destinations without any interruption on the highway.

Traffic authorities said during the last 24 hours up to 5 pm, Jammu-Srinagar Highway remained blocked for two hours.

They said the highway remained blocked due to closure of Banihal-Qazigund (Navyug) tunnel and earth cutting work at Sherbibi near Banihal.

Movement of traffic remained slow due to breakdown of HMVs between Nashri-Banihal tunnels. Meanwhile, traffic police headquarters issued an advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions light vehicles would be allowed to move on both sides of the highway.